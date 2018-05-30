Can't connect right now! retry
Khosa's name withdrawn after 'reaction' from workers: Mehmoodur Rasheed

Lahore: Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly Mehmoodur Rasheed Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) withdrew support for Nasir Khosa's candidature for caretaker Punjab chief minister after "severe reaction" from party workers.

Rasheed was speaking to newsmen in Lahore after participating in a party meeting to discuss caretaker governments in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, presided over by Imran Khan at his Bani Gala residence. 

The opposition leader participated in the meeting through a video-link.

"The role of non-controversial caretaker government is very important with regard to the forthcoming general elections," Rasheed told reporters.

"There was severe reaction from party workers over the name of caretaker Punjab CM, after which it was decided to withdraw the name."

He said that if a consensus could not be reached on any individual for the caretaker post, then the Election Commission of Pakistan will decide on the matter. "Election cannot be delayed in the wake of disagreement over the name."

The PTI leader said that they would propose a name for caretaker Punjab CM in the next few hours.

