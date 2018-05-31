Can't connect right now! retry
Tajik leadership lauds Pakistan's efforts in war against terror

The army’s media wing said that General Hayat discussed matters of bilateral strategic interest with particular emphasis on evolving regional security situation. File Photo
 

RAWALPINDI: Tajikistan noted its recognition and appreciation of "Pakistan’s achievements in [the] war against terrorism", the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Wednesday night, as Islamabad's highest-ranking military official is on an official tour to the ally nation.

During an official visit to Tajikistan, General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, the chairperson of Pakistan's Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (JCS Committee), met Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, Abdurahim Kahorov, the secretary of the National Security Council of Tajikistan, as well as Sirodjidin Aslov and Sherali Mirzo, the ministers for foreign affairs and defence, respectively.

The two sides discussed "matters of bilateral strategic interest, with particular emphasis on evolving regional security situation". The Tajik top brass also lauded Pakistan's "efforts for regional peace and stability", as per the ISPR.

Rahmon, according to the office of the Tajik president, "expressed satisfaction over the friendly relations and multifaceted cooperation between the countries".

"The two sides shared their views on the issues of improving bilateral coordination addressing joint struggle against terrorism, extremism, illicit drug trafficking and transnational organized crime."

Chairman JCS Committee Gen Hayat and the Tajik leadership also talked about the "improving coordination between the security services of Tajikistan and Pakistan in the field of security and defence [and] military-technical cooperation to solve regional issues".

