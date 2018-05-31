Singer Jawad Ahmad to contest elections against Imran, Bilawal, Shehbaz

LAHORE: Singer Jawad Ahmad on Thursday announced he would contest the upcoming general elections.



Addressing the media at Lahore press club, the singer said he would contest the election for the National Assembly as a member of the Barabri Party Pakistan.



He said he would contest the elections in three constituencies against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif.

Singer Jawad Ahmad on Thursday, May 31, 2018, announced he would contest the upcoming general elections. Photo: Geo News

"All these leaders are same, they are not with the people. Elections here are contested on the basis of money," he said. "Only one percent of the population — comprising of millionaires — contest elections."

He expressed the hope that people would vote for him in his struggle against an unjust system.

Ahmad registered Barabri Party Pakistan with the Election Commission of Pakistan in June 2017.