Sindh's top cop laments disparity in security infrastructures of Karachi, Lahore

KARACHI: The top police officer of Sindh lamented on Thursday the glaring disparity between the security infrastructure installed here in the country's 'industrial hub' and Lahore.



While addressing an event at the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) A.D. Khawaja, the inspector-general of police (IGP) for Sindh, told businessmen that 12,000 cameras had been set up in Lahore to monitor the city's activities whereas Karachi — home to almost 22,500,000 people — only has 2,100.



The cameras in Lahore — that cost almost Rs 15 billion — were installed as part of the safe city project, Khawaja said, adding that the plan also comprised a "beautiful" command and control centre, which, according to him, was perhaps most beautiful than compared to any other in the subcontinent.

The IGP Sindh noted that around the world, the 'safe city' or 'smart city' concept implies making metropolises securer through the use of technology.



But nothing has been done in this regard for Pakistan's most important city, Karachi, he stressed.

"What have we done for the security infrastructure of such an important city, the city that is the gateway to Pakistan and contributes almost 50 percent to the nation's revenue?"

The IGP Sindh also commented on how Lahore's Dolphin Force has been equipped with the latest tools and technology. Its officers have been provided military-grade headsets — that work in a way similar to mobile phones — for uninterrupted communication with fellows constables as well as the headquarters, he noted.

The headsets help them receive "direct and timely instructions" from the command and control centre by transmitting visuals via high-definition cameras built into their helmets.

Five years ago, Punjab Police set up a state-of-the-art forensic science agency at a cost of Rs 3 billion. It provides numerous services, including DNA testing, throughout Punjab.

"Karachi neither has a forensics laboratory like the one in Lahore nor any other facilities at that good a level," he stated.



"But were unable to make similar facility in Sindh," he said.