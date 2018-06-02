Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Jun 02 2018
Zayn Malik to tour India in August

Saturday Jun 02, 2018

Zayn Malik. Photo: File

British-Pakistani singer Zayn Malik will be in India for a multi-city tour in August.

“Zayn will kick-start the tour from Mumbai on August 3 and then head to cities like Kolkata, Hyderabad and Delhi. We are planning to organise his concert in Nepal too,” Vishal Pandey, Chief Operating Officer, JPR Events, told IANS.

Sunil Hamal, who is director of JPR events which is organising the tour along with Apar Mathur, owner of Blot Canvas PR, said, "I was trying to get One Direction (to perform in India), but they did not have dates,.”

“Zayn has a very good fan following here so, I thought why not Zayn. I am also in touch with (his former bandmate) Liam Payne. I was a little confused between Liam Payne and Zayn,” he added.

Zayn Malik records his first Bollywood song

“There’s definitely a lot of Urdu; some nice qawwali sounds. There might even be some bhangra vibes. I have worked with AR Rahman on one song,

The former One Direction band member recorded his first song for a Bollywood movie earlier this year and shared that he also worked with music maestro AR Rahman on one song.

Zayn, who quit One Direction in 2015 to lead a ‘normal’ life out of the spotlight, dropped his first solo single, Pillowtalk, in 2016.

The British-Pakistani singer has also made cover versions of some of Indian singer Kailash Kher’s hit numbers.

