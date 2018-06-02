Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Jun 02 2018
Aftab Sultan excuses from taking over caretaker Punjab CM post

Saturday Jun 02, 2018

Former Intelligence Bureau Director-General Aftab Sultan. Photo: File

LAHORE: Former Intelligence Bureau Director-General Aftab Sultan has excused himself from serving as caretaker Punjab Chief Minister ahead of general elections 2018.

Sultan was among the four people proposed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Shehbaz Sharif to the provincial opposition leader for provincial caretaker chief minister slot.

The other three people nominated for the slot are Ex-naval chief Admiral Zakaullah, Justice (retd) Sair Ali, and former Inspector General Police Tariq Saleem Dogar.

Shehbaz put forward the names after discussion with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif during a meeting of Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) leaders in Model Town, Lahore, sources told Geo News.

“The meeting was presided over by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and attended by Marriyam Aurangzeb, Saad Rafique and Rana Sanaullah among others discussed the current political situation of the country and caretaker CM setup,” sources said.

A day earlier, confusion surrounded the list of candidates suggested by PTI for the caretaker chief minister of Punjab.

After Opposition leader and outgoing PTI parliamentary leader, Mahmoodur Rasheed presented the names of Orya Maqbool Jan, Yaqub Izhar, and Hassan Askari, party spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry later took to Twitter to announce the candidates proposed as caretaker CM which did not include Orya's name.

"PTI has proposed three names to be appointed as Caretaker Punjab CM. 1)Hassan Askari 2) Ayaz Amir 3) Yaqub Izhar... agreement on one name is expected by tomorrow evening," the party’s spokesperson confirmed on Twitter.

