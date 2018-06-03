Police register case against Hamza Shehbaz on his alleged wife’s complaint

LAHORE: A case has been registered against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Hamza Shehbaz and five others on the complaint of Ayesha Ahad—the woman who claims to be married to former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif's son Hamza—following the orders from the Supreme Court.



Others named in the case include Zulfiqar Cheema, Inspector Ateeq Dogar, former Inspector General Rana Maqbool and Imran Yousuf, according to Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Captain (retd) Amin Wains.

The charges against the accused include violence, robbery, usurpation, vandalism, threats to life and attempted rape.

Hearing a plea regarding threats to Ahad, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Saturday had ordered Inspector General of Police Punjab to register a case by midnight against those allegedly involved in abusing her.

In her plea, Ahad had said that she and her daughter face danger from Hamza Shehbaz, following which the apex court summoned her.

The police official said that the case has been filed under sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation), 337 (hurt and njuries), 354 (molestation with sexual motive) of the Pakistan Penal Code and sections 149 (rioting armed with deadly weapon) and 511 (attempting to commit punishable offences) of Code of Criminal Procedure. .

Ahad's complaint filed in 2011 has also been made part of the FIR.

Earlier, Ahad had alleged that she contracted marriage with Hamza Shehbaz in 2010.

Ahad had demanded that a committee be formed to probe her allegations just as a parliamentary committee had been formed to investigate former PTI member Ayesha Gulalai’s allegations of harassment against Imran Khan.

The former Punjab chief minister's son had rebutted the claims, saying Ahad’s accusations are baseless and she had made the same accusations in 2014 in the court of law but was unable to present any evidence.

The SC while ordering IG Punjab to ensure safety of Ahad, adjourned the hearing of the case until June 29.