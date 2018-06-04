Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Jun 04 2018
Serena Williams withdraws from French Open before Sharapova clash

Serena Williams (pictured) and Venus Williams during their doubles match against Andreja Klepac and Maria Jose Martinez, French Open, June 3, 2018. Photo: Reuters 

PARIS: American Serena Williams withdrew from the French Open on Monday, shortly before she was due on court to face Maria Sharapova in a much-anticipated fourth round showdown.

The 36-year-old 23-times Grand Slam champion, making a comeback after a maternity break, told a news conference she had a pectoral muscle injury.

"Unfortunately I´m having some issues with my pec muscle. Right now I can´t actually serve it´s kind of hard to play," she said.

"I´m having an MRI (scan) tomorrow, I´m going to stay here to see the doctors and see as many specialists as I can. I won´t know (how serious the injury is) until I get those results."

Serena was to face Maria Sharapova (L) in a much-anticipated fourth round showdown at Roland Garros 

Williams had worked hard to get back in shape and was making her Grand Slam comeback at the French Open following the birth of her daughter Alexis Olympia last September.

"Physically I´m doing great. It hasn´t been easy. I sacrificed so much to be at this event. I´m going to continue to get better. I had such a wonderful performance in my first Grand Slam back," she added.

