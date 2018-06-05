Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Jun 05 2018
By
AFP

'Solo' running on empty but still top at North American theaters

By
AFP

Tuesday Jun 05, 2018

Alden Ehrenreich plays the title role in "Solo: A Star Wars Story," which has topped ticket sales in North America despite falling below expectations. Photo: AFP

"Solo: A Star Wars Story" clung to the top spot in North American theaters this weekend but again fell below expectations, taking in $29.4 million, just over a third its opening-weekend receipts, said box-office tracker Exhibitor Relations.

That left the movie well behind two recent predecessors in the popular sci-fi franchise: 2016's "Rogue One" made $64 million in its second weekend while last year's "The Last Jedi" did even better, at $72 million.

Some film analysts blame "Star Wars" fatigue. Even by the standards of today's sequel/prequel-heavy Hollywood, the franchise from Disney-owned Lucasfilm has been prolific.

Starring Alden Ehrenreich as a younger version of the swashbuckling space pilot, "Solo" has amassed a cumulative global total of $264 million, pushing it into 15th place for 2018.

A strong second with $23.2 million was Fox's "Deadpool 2," the 11th installment in the X-Men series, starring Ryan Reynolds as the fast-talking "Merc with the Mouth."

In third spot was a new release, "Adrift" from STX Films, at $11.6 million.

The movie stars Shailene Woodley and Sam Claflin in the true-life story of a young couple whose sailboat is slammed by a hurricane in mid-ocean, leaving Claflin badly injured, the boat in ruins and Woodley having to find the way back without navigation or communication tools.

In its sixth week out, Marvel's "Avengers: Infinity War" took $10.6 million for fourth place.

The film, starring Robert Downey Jr, Benedict Cumberbatch and Scarlett Johansson, has grossed $643 million domestically and is the fourth biggest global release of all time, with $1.97 billion.

In fifth place domestically was Paramount's rom-com "Book Club," which made $7 million.

It stars Jane Fonda, Diane Keaton, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen as aging friends whose decision to read the steamy "Fifty Shades" trilogy ends up stimulating more than just their intellects.

