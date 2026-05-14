Billy Ray Cyrus honours ex-wife Tish with emotional birthday serenade

Billy Ray Cyrus marked ex-wife Tish Cyrus’ 59th birthday with a heartfelt musical tribute, sharing an acoustic performance of his 2007 hit Ready, Set, Don’t Go on social media.

The country star dedicated the informal rendition to “Hannah Montana Nation and all our friends at Disney,” while honouring both Tish and his late mother Ruthie, who shared May birthdays.

“Two of the greatest mothers EVER were born on this day and tomorrow,” Cyrus wrote, adding, “Happy Birthday Tish. Wishing you peace, love, and happiness … forever.”

Fans flooded the comments with emotional reactions, praising the stripped-down version of the song.

Daughter Noah Cyrus also chimed in, writing, “I was given the best parents in the whole world…life’s so special. happy birthday to my mommy and mamaw! i miss my grandma every day.”

Billy Ray and Tish divorced in 2022 after nearly three decades of marriage, a split that initially stirred family drama but has since mellowed.

The former couple share five children: Brandi, Trace, Miley, Braison, and Noah.

Since the divorce, both have moved on.

Tish married Prison Break actor Dominic Purcell in 2023, while Billy Ray briefly wed singer Firerose before launching a romance with supermodel Elizabeth Hurley.