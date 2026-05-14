Kylie Jenner draws flak from Khloé, Kourtney Kardashian for Mother's Day post

Kylie Jenner’s Mother’s Day tribute sparked unexpected family drama when sisters Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian noticed they were missing from the photo she shared.

The social media post led to a lively exchange in the comments section.

On May 11, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul posted a celebratory shot featuring herself alongside mom Kris Jenner, grandmother Mary Jo Campbell, and sister Kim Kardashian.

But Kourtney quickly questioned her absence, writing, “Did u crop me out?”

Kylie cheekily replied, “crop? have you ever heard of face tune vanish,” before clarifying that she had simply used a different picture.

Kourtney laughed off the moment.

She responded, “I was gonna say I think I was sitting right next to you I’m actually LOLing.”

Khloé soon joined the banter, joking, “Wait where is the picture with me you monster!?!?!”

Kylie deflected, explaining, “b---h kim sent me this don’t look at me.”

While Kylie’s post left out two sisters, Kourtney still received a heartfelt Mother’s Day tribute from husband Travis Barker.

The Blink 182 drummer honoured her with photos of their son Rocky Thirteen, as well as her children Mason, Penelope, and Reign, and his own kids Landon and Alabama.

“Mama, we love you more than words could ever say,” Barker wrote, to which Kourtney replied, “Thank you Daddy. I love each of you more.”

Kylie, who shares daughter Stormi, 8, and son Aire, 4, with ex Travis Scott, also showcased her own Mother’s Day celebrations, waking up to balloons and decorations from her children.