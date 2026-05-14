Former BBC producer sentenced after thousands of illegal images discovered

Dylan Dawes spent years working as a producer at BBC Wales, helping create radio shows and podcasts, but his career has now ended after a serious court case.

The 50-year-old appeared in court after police found more than 6,000 indecent images of children stored on electronic devices connected to him.

Officers searched his Cardiff home during an investigation in 2022 and later discovered the material on a laptop, hard drive and iPads.

The court sentenced Dawes to 18 months in prison but the sentence was suspended for two years, so this means he will not go to jail unless he breaks the court’s conditions during that time.

During the case, Dawes denied knowingly downloading the images, claiming that he did not know how they ended up on the devices and said that someone else could have used them because they were sometimes left unattended overnight at BBC offices.

Prosecutors, however, rejected that explanation and argued it was very unlikely for the material to appear across several devices by accident.

The court later found him guilty on multiple charges connected to possessing and making indecent images of children.

Following his arrest, Dawes was suspended from his BBC role and no longer works for the broadcaster.

His lawyer told the court that the former producer has now lost both his career and reputation.