Kylie Jenner surprises fans with unexpected Zelda obsession

Kylie Jenner surprised fans after opening up about her growing interest in the popular Nintendo game The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild during a recent podcast appearance.

While speaking on the Therapuss podcast with Jake Shane, the 28-year-old star shared that she has recently started exploring the fantasy gaming world and admitted she is “still kind of new” to the Zelda franchise.

Even though Kylie is not fully familiar with all the characters and storylines yet, she explained that she has been enjoying the experience of playing the game.

The reality star, however, also laughed about accidentally confusing some character names while talking about the series, which many fans online found relatable and funny.

Clips from the conversation started spreading all over the social media, where people reacted to seeing a different side of Kylie outside fashion and beauty.

The Zelda franchise has remained one of Nintendo’s most famous gaming series for years. Breath of the Wild, which was released in 2017, became especially popular for its massive open world and freedom for players to explore.

Moreover, Kylie Jenner did not reveal which device she plays on or if she tried other Zelda games yet.