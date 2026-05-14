Rihanna, ASAP Rocky leave RZA's party with decorations in hand

Rihanna also shares Riot Rose, two, and Rocki Irish Mayers, eight months, with the rapper

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky appeared to be thoroughly enjoying the celebrations as they left their eldest son RZA's fourth birthday party in New York on Wednesday night.

The If It's Lovin' That You Want singer, 38, looked chic in a baggy white T-shirt and cream coloured tracksuit bottoms teamed with white flats and gold jewellery.

Meanwhile, her partner ASAP, 37, looked dapper in a smart camel coat with a loose-fitting tee and dark coloured jeans as he carried balloons out of the bash.

Rihanna, who also shares Riot Rose, two, and Rocki Irish Mayers, eight months, with the rapper, held on to the birthday boy while A$AP was loaded down with decorations.

The party took place at Broadway's Sloomoo Institute, where prices average $40 (£27) per person, which is described as a 'slime-filled, interactive experiences that light up the senses; artisanal, handmade slime'.

It comes after Rihanna added a deeply personal piece to her famous tattoo collection, choosing a design created by her three young children.

The Diamonds singer revealed that the she had her kids’ scribbles meticulously tattooed onto the back of her knee.

Celebrity tattoo artist Keith Scott 'Bang Bang' McCurdy documented the session with the A-lister on Instagram.