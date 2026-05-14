Taylor Swift hits new career high amid wedding countdown with Travis Kelce

As Taylor Swift prepares for her highly anticipated wedding to Travis Kelce this summer, the Library of Congress has honored her 2014 album 1989 with induction into the National Recording Registry, cementing its legacy as one of America’s most influential pop records

It is being recognized as an “audio treasure worthy of preservation for all time.”

The Registry’s 2026 class spans decades and genres, but Swift’s inclusion marks a milestone.

It is her first entry into the collection of recordings deemed culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant to America’s sound heritage.

The album was released in October 2014.

1989 debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and went on to win Album of the Year at the Grammys.

Fueled by hits like Shake It Off, Blank Space, and Style, the record not only redefined Swift’s career but also helped shape the sound of mainstream pop in the mid 2010s.

Its synth driven production and sharp lyrical storytelling became a blueprint for a new generation of artists.

Swift joins fellow icons Beyoncé, whose 2008 anthem Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It) was also selected, alongside classics from Chaka Khan, Gladys Knight and the Pips, and Vince Gill.

More than 3,000 recordings were nominated this year, with 25 ultimately chosen, bringing the Registry’s total to 700.

“The sweep and diversity of the National Recording Registry class of 2026 beautifully captures the scope of the American experience,” said Robbin Ahrold, chair of the National Recording Preservation Board.

“From icons of R&B to a holiday favorite en Español, from a legendary sports broadcast to this generation’s superstars, it is a thrilling reflection of America at its best.”

For Swift, 1989’s preservation reflects the album’s enduring impact.