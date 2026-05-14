Beatles legend Paul McCartney says 'untalented people are now incredibly famous'

Last month, the first track from Paul's album, The Boys of Dungeon Lane, was released, called Days We Left Behind and is believed to be fully released in May

Beatles legend Paul McCartney has made a bombshell statement about influencer culture, insisting that 'people who do not seem to be talented are incredibly famous.'

The 83-year-old music legend has been part of showbiz industry for six decades and is well familiar with the attitudes and approaches of different generations entering and leaving the music world.

Now, in a new interview, Paul has spoken about how he feels the celebrity world has changed, particularly with the rise of social media.

Speaking on The Rest Is Entertainment podcast, the star was asked a listener question by hosts Marina Hyde and Richard Osman about what baffles him the most from the 21st century.

He said: 'I think a lot of this influencer stuff - I just don't really get it, because I'm not that generation.

'But I see it, you can't help it. My wife will be looking at Instagram and showing me something, and then one of those will come on.

'I think it's funny - and I suppose it always happened - but people who don't seem to be particularly talented are incredibly famous. Billions of hits and views.

'You've got to be careful about talking about that, because it makes you sound very old-fashioned. Which I am.'

Last month, the first track from Paul's album, The Boys of Dungeon Lane, was released, called Days We Left Behind and is believed to be fully released in May.