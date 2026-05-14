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Will Smith headlines Amazon's Supermax in major streaming return

Will Smith is returning to action films with a new thriller called 'Supermax'
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 14, 2026

Will Smith headlines Amazon&apos;s Supermax in major streaming return
Will Smith headlines Amazon’s Supermax in major streaming return

Will Smith is returning to action films with a new thriller called Supermax, a project from Amazon MGM Studios.

The movie will be directed by David Gordon Green, and filming is expected to begin in mid August.

The film is an important project for Smith because it marks a return to a major studio lead role outside of long running franchises.

Amazon MGM Studios has secured worldwide rights to the film in a deal worth around $70 million, as the movie is planned for a streaming release instead of a cinema release.

The story follows two FBI agents who are sent to investigate a murder inside a highly secure prison.

Smith will play one of the agents, while casting is still in progress for the second lead role, a female FBI partner.

The script is written by David Weil and David J Rosen, known for work on Hunters and Invasion. However, production includes The Picture Company along with Smith’s Westbrook Studios.

David Gordon Green, known for the Halloween films, is directing the project.

Interest in the film is also strong because Will recently saw success with Bad Boys Ride or Die.

With production preparing to start, Supermax is already being seen as one of Amazon MGM Studios’ major upcoming releases.

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