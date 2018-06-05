Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Jun 05 2018
By
SYSSyed Yasir Shah

Six dead after passenger van catches fire in Kohat

By
SYSSyed Yasir Shah

Tuesday Jun 05, 2018

At least six people were reported dead on Tuesday, June 5, 2018, after a passenger van caught fire near Khawasi Banda in Kohat, the local police told Geo News. Photo: File
 

KOHAT: At least six passengers were reported dead and six others injured on Tuesday after a van caught fire near Khawasi Banda in Kohat, the local police told Geo News.

A gas leak in the van, en route to Dera Ismail Khan had caused the fire. 

The van collided with an oncoming truck, injuring two persons in the vehicle, the police said. 

Traffic on the Indus Highway was suspended soon after the incident, the police said.   

Nine dead as van falls into ravine in Azad Kashmir

The vehicle fell in Pir Gali area; women and children also among the dead

At least nine people had lost their lives on Sunday after a passenger van fell into a ravine in Azad Kashmir’s Mirpur city.

The vehicle fell in Pir Gali area, killing nine and wounding six people, rescue sources said. Women and children were reported to be among the dead.

The injured were shifted to District Headquarter Hospital.

On June 1, at least seven people were killed and 30 injured during a traffic accident in the Safdarabad area of Nankana Sahib. 

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Raiwind mafia, Hussain Haqqani behind Reham Khan's book: Fawad Chaudhry

Raiwind mafia, Hussain Haqqani behind Reham Khan's book: Fawad Chaudhry

 Updated 12 minutes ago
Environmental issues on PPP’s manifesto for general election: Bilawal

Environmental issues on PPP’s manifesto for general election: Bilawal

Updated an hour ago
Profile: Justice (retired) Dost Muhammad Khan

Profile: Justice (retired) Dost Muhammad Khan

Updated 57 minutes ago
Balochistan parliamentary committee to mull over caretaker CM today

Balochistan parliamentary committee to mull over caretaker CM today

 Updated an hour ago
Why was Shehbaz Sharif given a bullet proof car, asks CJP

Why was Shehbaz Sharif given a bullet proof car, asks CJP

 Updated 2 hours ago
Sindh interim cabinet likely to take oath today: sources

Sindh interim cabinet likely to take oath today: sources

Updated an hour ago
Caretaker govt is responsible for load-shedding, says Nawaz

Caretaker govt is responsible for load-shedding, says Nawaz

 Updated 3 hours ago
Six-member caretaker federal cabinet sworn in

Six-member caretaker federal cabinet sworn in

Updated 2 hours ago
Electoral candidates continue to submit nomination papers on second day

Electoral candidates continue to submit nomination papers on second day

Updated 4 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM