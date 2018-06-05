Why was Shehbaz Sharif given a bullet proof car, asks CJP

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Tuesday questioned why former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif had been given a bullet proof car.



“Under which law was Shehbaz Sharif given a bullet proof car,” the CJP asked while heading a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court hearing a suo motu case against the utilisation of luxury vehicles by federal and provincial ministers and government officers beyond their entitlement.

When chief secretary Punjab told the court that Shehbaz was given a bullet proof car as he faced security threats, Justice Nisar remarked, “Please tell us where it says that a bullet proof car should be given to those facing security threats.”

Justice Nisar further criticised the installation of check points outside Shehbaz’s Model Town residence.

“Check points have been installed in the space for a children’s park,” the CJP said.

To this, the Punjab chief secretary informed the court, “The space for the park is now used for parking.”

“Check points have been removed from outside Shehbaz’s residence,” the Punjab chief secretary added. To this, the CJP called for a video to be presented to him showing the outside of the former Punjab chief minister’s residence.

CJP directs seven former Balochistan ministers to return cars by tonight

Additional attorney general Nayyar Abbas Rizvi presented a report regarding the luxury vehicles being used by members of the federal cabinet and departments of the federation to the court.

The additional attorney general informed the court that a total 56 cars were in use by ministers in Balochistan of which 49 have been recovered.

To this, the Supreme Court directed seven former Balochistan ministers to return the official cars by tonight.

“If they do not return the cars by tonight, they will be fined Rs100,000 annually,” the CJP upheld.

He added, “And if they do not return the cars within this week then the fine would be raised to Rs200,000 per day.”

Further, the additional attorney general said a total of 105 luxury vehicles were in the use of the federal government and the cabinet of which only three are left to be recovered.

The CJP questioned as to how many bullet proof cars were in the use of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Asif Ali Zardari.

In response, lawyer Farooq H Naik told the three-judge bench, “They have their personal cars.”

Justice Nisar observed that the court would not allow the use of bullet proof vehicles for the upcoming election campaign.

CJP visits PIMS, observes facilities

The CJP paid a surprise visit to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) later today, where he observed the facilities being provided to the patients.

During his visit, the CJP said to the staff that the hospital is performing better by the grace of Allah and the hard work of the staff.

While responding to a question about the government and its performance, Justice Saqib Nisar said that he is not a political person and he passes comments on such issues in court.

During his visit, the CJP declared a female reporter as his focal person, asking her to apprise him of all the developments.

The CJP also listened to the staff members and their concerns during his visit to the hospital.