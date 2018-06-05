Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Jun 05 2018
GEO NEWS

Met Reham only once when she wasn't married to Imran, says Shehbaz

GEO NEWS

Tuesday Jun 05, 2018

LAHORE: Former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday said that he only once met Reham Khan, former wife of Imran Khan and a TV presenter, in 2014 when she was not even married to the chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

He was speaking at a press conference to brief the media on five-year performance of his government in Punjab. Shehbaz said that Reham had been working for PTV when he met her in 2014.

The former Punjab chief minister, however, refrained from commenting on the autobiography of the former TV presenter.

Earlier in the day, former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal stated that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders were being "forcibly dragged" into Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and his ex-wife Reham Khan's "personal matter."

Chaudhry accuses Reham Khan of meeting Maryam Nawaz

'The whole book [written by Reham] is an exercise to demolish only real opposition', the PTI spokesman says

"This is a personal matter, what do we have to do with it," Iqbal said while speaking to mediamen outside the Lahore High Court, regarding Reham's upcoming book.

"It is an issue concerning a former couple and we are being forcibly dragged into it," the PML-N leader said, in response to PTI's allegations of being behind the book, which reportedly tells all about her marriage to Imran.

Responding to a question, Iqbal said, "I have never met Reham."

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry had earlier alleged that Reham called on Maryam Nawaz, and that the meeting was arranged by the former interior minister.

Chaudhry had said that everything had been revealed as to who did Reham meet, when and where, and through whom, saying that they had "solid evidence" to back their claims.

The PTI spokesman had also said that "the whole book [written by Reham] is an exercise to demolish only real opposition."

