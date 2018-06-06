No one has right to issue me a warning, says Reham

KARACHI: Reham Khan, former wife of Imran Khan and a TV presenter, Tuesday termed a press conference by PTI spokesman Fawad Chaudhry a 'waste' saying that no one had the right to issue a warning to her.



Speaking on Geo News' show 'Aapas Ki Baat', the former TV presenter said that she would deny the contents of her book only if she would have stated them.

PTI spokesman Fawad Chaudhry earlier demanded Reham to take back the content of her book and apologise, or they would take an action against her.

"I demand Reham Khan to take back the contents of her book within 24 hours and apologise or we will take action," Chaudhry warned while addressing the media in Islamabad on Tuesday.

"I was expecting that Reham would deny about the content of the book, which is vulgar, cheap and pornographic, but unfortunately she did not deny that till now," he said.

Reham said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf should issue a rebuttal. "Some manuscript is lying on your desk, I haven't seen that you have seen, how can I deny it; I haven't released anything.

"No book has been published yet, there is no book at the moment; you have something that you call a manuscript. Should I deny what you said? There is Hamza Abbasi's own book circulating, he should issue a rebuttal," she said on 'Aapas Ki Baat'.

Reham said that she was being given free publicity and that there was no western power or political party backing her. "I am not disrespecting anyone, they themselves are saying things and broadcasting them."

She said that she was not answerable to anyone and that one could say whatever he wanted after publishing of her autobiography.

The former TV presenter claimed that a number of PTI members were in contact with her.

"Many women, who consider that they do not have space in the PTI for the circumstances are not favourable for them, contact me. Similarly, several men who do not get tickets and candidacy personally share their grievances with me," she claimed.

Reham further said that she could not believe anything coming from the PTI, reiterating that she had all evidence and emails in support of her claims.

She also said that the legal notice sent to her had no mention of former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal.

"How could a meeting take place with Maryam Nawaz, when there was no instance of a meeting with Ahsan Iqbal," the former TV presenter questioned.

"What are they afraid of? Why are they silencing me?" she said, vowing to fight against the mafia as far as possible.