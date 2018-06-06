Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Jun 06 2018
By
GEO NEWS

No one has right to issue me a warning, says Reham

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday Jun 06, 2018

KARACHI: Reham Khan, former wife of Imran Khan and a TV presenter, Tuesday termed a press conference by PTI spokesman Fawad Chaudhry a 'waste' saying that no one had the right to issue a warning to her.

Speaking on Geo News' show 'Aapas Ki Baat', the former TV presenter said that she would deny the contents of her book only if she would have stated them.

PTI spokesman Fawad Chaudhry earlier demanded Reham to take back the content of her book and apologise, or they would take an action against her.

"I demand Reham Khan to take back the contents of her book within 24 hours and apologise or we will take action," Chaudhry warned while addressing the media in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Content of Reham Khan's book is vulgar: Fawad Chaudhry

PTI leader urges ECP to ban Reham's book

"I was expecting that Reham would deny about the content of the book, which is vulgar, cheap and pornographic, but unfortunately she did not deny that till now," he said.

Reham said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf should issue a rebuttal. "Some manuscript is lying on your desk, I haven't seen that you have seen, how can I deny it; I haven't released anything.

"No book has been published yet, there is no book at the moment; you have something that you call a manuscript. Should I deny what you said? There is Hamza Abbasi's own book circulating, he should issue a rebuttal," she said on 'Aapas Ki Baat'.

Reham said that she was being given free publicity and that there was no western power or political party backing her. "I am not disrespecting anyone, they themselves are saying things and broadcasting them."

She said that she was not answerable to anyone and that one could say whatever he wanted after publishing of her autobiography.

The former TV presenter claimed that a number of PTI members were in contact with her.

What could happen if Reham Khan is sued in UK courts?

Reham will have to spend up to £0.7 million to defend if the case reaches before courts in England

"Many women, who consider that they do not have space in the PTI for the circumstances are not favourable for them, contact me. Similarly, several men who do not get tickets and candidacy personally share their grievances with me," she claimed.

Reham further said that she could not believe anything coming from the PTI, reiterating that she had all evidence and emails in support of her claims.

She also said that the legal notice sent to her had no mention of former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal.

"How could a meeting take place with Maryam Nawaz, when there was no instance of a meeting with Ahsan Iqbal," the former TV presenter questioned.

"What are they afraid of? Why are they silencing me?" she said, vowing to fight against the mafia as far as possible.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Asghar Khan case: SC directs Nawaz to appear before court within an hour

Asghar Khan case: SC directs Nawaz to appear before court within an hour

 Updated 12 minutes ago
Caretaker Balochistan CM: Parliamentary committee to meet today

Caretaker Balochistan CM: Parliamentary committee to meet today

 Updated 39 seconds ago
SC upholds sentences in ex-CJP Iftikhar Chaudhry's manhandling case

SC upholds sentences in ex-CJP Iftikhar Chaudhry's manhandling case

 Updated 21 minutes ago
Parliamentary committee likely to meet today, decide on caretaker Punjab CM

Parliamentary committee likely to meet today, decide on caretaker Punjab CM

 Updated 40 minutes ago
SC to hear case regarding revision in electoral nomination forms today

SC to hear case regarding revision in electoral nomination forms today

Updated 52 minutes ago
Social activist Gul Bukhari returns home after brief disappearance

Social activist Gul Bukhari returns home after brief disappearance

 Updated an hour ago
Pakistan observes Youm-e-Ali amid tight security

Pakistan observes Youm-e-Ali amid tight security

 Updated 46 minutes ago
Eid-ul-Fitr likely to be celebrated on June 16: Met dept

Eid-ul-Fitr likely to be celebrated on June 16: Met dept

 Updated 2 hours ago
Court to resume hearing Avenfield reference against Sharif family today

Court to resume hearing Avenfield reference against Sharif family today

 Updated 2 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM