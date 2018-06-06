Eid-ul-Fitr likely to be celebrated on June 16: Met dept

Photo: Reuters

ISLAMABAD: There are visible chances of the Eid moon being sighted on June 15, Friday, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

According to the Met Office, there are fewer chances of the moon being sighted on Thursday, June 14, with a chance of Eid-ul -Fitr being celebrated on Saturday, June 16 across Pakistan.

In Pakistan, the holy month of Ramazan began in Pakistan on Thursday, May 17.

In Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, the crescent was sighted on Tuesday, May 15. The month of Ramazan began on Thursday, May 17 in the two countries.

The Australian National Imams Council had declared that the holy month of Ramazan would begin on Thursday, May 17.