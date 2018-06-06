Pakistan observes Youm-e-Ali amid tight security

File photo of Youm-i-Ali procession at Karbala Gamay Shah. Photo: file

The martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali (RA) is being observed with due solemnity today (Wednesday).



After majalis, processions across the country have started to go through the traditional routes to culminate at their destinations.

Strict security arrangements have been placed at all sensitive areas of the country, especially the routes of processions, to avert any untoward incident.



The police and other law-enforcement agencies have already finalised foolproof security arrangements.

Karachi

The main procession in Karachi has started from Nishter Park, which after passing through its traditional routes on the main MA Jinnah Road will culminate at Imambargah Hussainia Iranian Kharadar.



The main majlis will be held at Nishter Park.

At least 5,572 police officers and constables will perform duty in the metropolis on Youm-e-Ali, according to the Sindh police.

At least, 72 police vehicles, 65 motorcycles, seven armoured vehicles will also be the part of security plan of Youm-e-Ali processions.

Inspector General of Police Sindh, Allah Dino Khawaja directed officials to ensure the special security of imambargahs.

Moreover, the Sindh Home Department has also imposed a ban on pillion riding in Karachi and Hyderabad for Youm-e-Ali.

In its letter, the home department stated that the decision was taken after additional inspector generals (AIGs) of Karachi and Hyderabad requested for the ban in the light of security concerns.

Lahore

The main procession in Lahore has initiate from Mochi Gate and will culminate at Karbala Gamay Shah.

Moreover, procession participants will also offer prayers at Sunehri Mosque.

Police and other law-enforcement agencies in Lahore have put in place special measures to finalise a security plan for the observance of Youm-e-Ali.



At least, 4,000 police officers have been deployed in Lahore for the security of the procession.



According to the police, additional police officials along with personnel of Dolphin and Police Response Unit will perform security duty at the central procession while police vehicles, motorcycle squads, and others will also be on duty.

For the main procession, snipers would be deployed on the rooftop along the route.