Support for Swara Bhaskar has nothing to do with her comments on Pakistan: Sonam

Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar. Photo: Instagram

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has clarified her comments in support of Swara Bhaskar had nothing to do with the latter’s comments on Pakistan.

“My defense of her has nothing to do with her comments on Pakistan! Get your fact right and stop trying to spread mischief and hate!” Sonam tweeted.

Responding to a tweet, she asserted that her comments a day earlier were in reference to Bhaskar being trolled over an ‘inappropriate’ scene in Veere Di Wedding.

“Maybe see what the question was! It was to her scene in the film and why her character was trolled!” she said.

A day earlier, Sonam had spoken in support of her Veere Di Wedding co-star after the latter was severely criticised for her 'ill-informed' comments on Pakistan and for an ‘inappropriate’ scene in the film.

Responding to a question regarding Bhaskar being trolled on social media, Sonam during a screening of Veere Di Wedding in New Delhi said, "I think people just like to troll her because she has an opinion and a point of view and I guess that shows how much they love her because the other side of hate is always love. So Swara, you have a lot of lovers.”

