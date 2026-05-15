Vernon Kay tops BBC radio ratings amid split from Tess Daly

The presenter took over the show in 2023 from long-time broadcaster Ken Bruce

Vernon Kay has continued to dominate the Radio world, as the BBC announced his show has remained the most-listened- to programe for the second year running.

Vernon achieved the milestone after shocking fans by announcing the end of his marriage to wife Tess Daly following 23 year together.

In a joint statement, the couple said the decision was made with mutual understanding.

The BBC revealed on Thursday that Vernon's show continues to attract 6.6 million listeners each week.

The presenter took over the show in 2023 from long-time broadcaster Ken Bruce.

Previously, in March, it was reported Vernon was the bookies' favourite to replace Scott Mills on BBC Radio 2's breakfast show after the presenter was sacked over his 'personal conduct'.

Vernon, the former host of ITV's Family Fortunes, was the early bookies' favourite on William Hill with odds of 6/4 to replace Scott, who was the BBC's 11th highest-paid star last year.

Other names being touted include Rylan Clark, Clara Amfo and Tony Blackburn.

Meanwhile, Vernon thanked well-wishers for their support following the announcement of his separation, saying: 'I just want to say on behalf of myself and Tess, thank you, thank you for all your well-wishes it's been greatly appreciated.'

The couple, who married in September 2003 and share two daughters, stated that no other parties were involved in the decision.