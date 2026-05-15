Inside Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s wedding guest list surprise addition

Looks like Andy Reid is already mentally steaming his tux for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s rumoured wedding.

The Kansas City Chiefs coach had fans grinning during a May 14 appearance on Kansa City radio station 96.5. The fan when he was asked whether an invite to the superstar couple’s big day had landed yet.

“I probably have,” Andy joked. “If I don't outgrow my tuxedo before then, I'm going.”

Classic Coach Reid: part football legend, part dad-joke machine.

But beneath the humour, the 68-year-old got genuinely sentimental about the pair’s relationship. “When [it] really comes down to it, it doesn't matter how big the show is around them,” he said. “They're in love and that's the most important thing.”

Cue Swifties collectively melting.

Reid’s connection to Taylor actually goes way back. The singer previously revealed on Travis’ New Heights podcast that her dad, Scott Swift, has known Andy for years.

“I didn’t really know what the sports were that he was doing,” the singer-songwritter admitted at the time, “but I knew that that was my dad’s friend Andy Reid.”

And honestly? Andy already sounds ready to deliver the emotional wedding speech too. Earlier this year, he praised Travis for his “big heart” and joked there were “a few” stories he definitely could not tell publicly.

Translation: the reception speeches may need a censor button.