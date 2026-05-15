 
Geo News

Inside Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's wedding guest list surprise addition

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding just got a major approval
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 15, 2026

Inside Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce&apos;s wedding guest list surprise addition
Inside Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s wedding guest list surprise addition

Looks like Andy Reid is already mentally steaming his tux for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s rumoured wedding.

The Kansas City Chiefs coach had fans grinning during a May 14 appearance on Kansa City radio station 96.5. The fan when he was asked whether an invite to the superstar couple’s big day had landed yet.

“I probably have,” Andy joked. “If I don't outgrow my tuxedo before then, I'm going.”

Classic Coach Reid: part football legend, part dad-joke machine.

But beneath the humour, the 68-year-old got genuinely sentimental about the pair’s relationship. “When [it] really comes down to it, it doesn't matter how big the show is around them,” he said. “They're in love and that's the most important thing.”

Cue Swifties collectively melting.

Reid’s connection to Taylor actually goes way back. The singer previously revealed on Travis’ New Heights podcast that her dad, Scott Swift, has known Andy for years.

“I didn’t really know what the sports were that he was doing,” the singer-songwritter admitted at the time, “but I knew that that was my dad’s friend Andy Reid.”

And honestly? Andy already sounds ready to deliver the emotional wedding speech too. Earlier this year, he praised Travis for his “big heart” and joked there were “a few” stories he definitely could not tell publicly.

Translation: the reception speeches may need a censor button.

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals who is her ‘ultimate dream girl'
Gwyneth Paltrow reveals who is her ‘ultimate dream girl'
Benny Blanco gives sneak peek into Selena Gomez's surprising food choices
Benny Blanco gives sneak peek into Selena Gomez's surprising food choices
Adam Peaty's family react to star's controversial Ramsay-Peaty name change
Adam Peaty's family react to star's controversial Ramsay-Peaty name change
Jenny Mollen, Jason Biggs call it quits after 18 years of marriage: Report
Jenny Mollen, Jason Biggs call it quits after 18 years of marriage: Report
Britney Spears breaks silence on chaotic dinner rumours
Britney Spears breaks silence on chaotic dinner rumours
Clarence Carter cause of death: 'Patches' and 'Slip Away' singer dies at 90
Clarence Carter cause of death: 'Patches' and 'Slip Away' singer dies at 90
Emilia Clarke recalls near-death incident while filming ‘Game of Thrones'
Emilia Clarke recalls near-death incident while filming ‘Game of Thrones'
Demi Moore on acceptance towards present ‘body'
Demi Moore on acceptance towards present ‘body'