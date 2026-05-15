Nicole Kidman sparks backlash after fans notice major change

Nicole Kidman probably expected heart emojis on Mother’s Day – not a full-blown internet investigation.

The Oscar winner shared a sweet throwback photo with daughter Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, whom she shares with Keith Urban, writing: “My two girls are everything to me.”

Simple enough, right? Not according to fans.

Within minutes, followers flooded the comments asking the same question: where were Bella and Connor, the two children Nicole adopted during her marriage to Tom Cruise?

“What about your other two?” one commenter wrote, while another added, “Even if the other two kids chose not to be in my life, I’d still acknowledge them.”

Others rushed to Nicole’s defense, pointing to the long-rumoured distance between the actress and her older children, both of whom are linked to Scientology.

“It’s possible they’ve asked her not to post about them,” one fan suggested.

And then came the plot twist: Nicole quietly edited the caption.

The updated version read, “To my beautiful girls, the greatest joy is being your mother. Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers in the world,” followed by heart emojis — noticeably broader, and noticeably safer.

For years, speculation around Nicole’s relationship with Bella and Connor has swirled quietly in Hollywood circles. The actress previously admitted, “My kids don’t call me mommy. They call me Nicole,” and later said of their Scientology ties, “They are able to make their own choices.”

Still, despite the online noise, insiders insist Nicole’s door has never closed – and lately, family ties may actually be healing behind the scenes.