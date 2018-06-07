Can't connect right now! retry
Rangers personnel martyred in Karachi raid

Thursday Jun 07, 2018

Photo: file 

KARACHI: At least one officer was martyred and two others injured during an attack by terrorists on Rangers Wednesday night in Ilyas Goth neighbourhood of the metropolis' Korangi area, Geo News reported.

Amid the Rangers' retaliatory gunfire that ensued, three terrorists were arrested, law enforcement agencies (LEAs) said.

According to a Rangers spokesperson, the raid was carried out based on a confidential tip informing authorities of the presence of target killer Shafiq Kala and his accomplices. 

As LEAs reached the site, the terrorists opened fire, martyring Rangers Hawaldar Ilyas and injuring Sepoys Ibrahim and Ameer.

Both of the wounded were subsequently moved to Combined Military Hospital Malir.

The terrorists arrested during the Rangers personnel's retaliatory gunfire comprised Shehbaz (alias Usama), who was injured, as well as Shafiq (alias Kala) and Aleemuddin.

Immediately afterward, as a further contingent was called in, Rangers personnel cordoned off the area and commenced a search operation, which resulted in three other suspects being taken into custody. They were moved to an undisclosed location for questioning.

A few days prior, a suicide attack was successfully averted by Rangers personnel near Mai Garhi Mausoleum in Manghopir when a bomber attempted to target them but a timely response led to the assailant being shot dead.

Two Rangers personnel, however, were wounded in that attack.

Comments

