pakistan
Friday Jun 08 2018
By
GEO NEWS

ECP announces changes in election schedule, polling date remains same

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Jun 08, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday announced changes in the schedule for General Elections 2018, however, polling date will remain the same.

The ECP said that the date for submission of nomination papers was extended for facilitating political parties.

The nomination papers can now be submitted until June 11, the ECP said, adding that candidatures for reserved seats for women and minorities could also be submitted until the same date.

The deadline to complete the scrutiny of nomination papers was extended from June 14 to June 19. 

Appeals against any objection to the decisions of returning officers can now be filed till June 22.  

The verdicts on these appeals will be announced by June 27, after which, the revised list of candidates will be issued on June 28. 

Candidates will be able to withdraw their nomination papers on June 29, and the electoral body will announce the final list of candidates on the same day. 

The elecotral symbols will be issued to candidates on June 30. 

Polling, however, will be conducted on June 25. 

The amended schedule is also applicable for candidates contesting the elections on reserved seats. 

Earlier, the election commission had set June 8 as the final date for submission of nomination papers.

Moreover, a meeting in connection with the participation of international observers in the General Elections 2018 was held in Islamabad on Thursday with Secretary Election in the chair.

The meeting reviewed the legal provision as per Election Act 2017.

The ECP reiterated its policy to allow international observers and international media as well as national observers to participate in the process of Election 2018.

