Pence reiterates US demand of Pak 'cooperation' in congratulatory call to PM Mulk

LEFT: US Vice President Mike Pence at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 20, 2017. REUTERS/Dita Alangkara/Pool/Files; RIGHT: Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister Justice (retd) Nasirul Mulk

WASHINGTON/ISLAMABAD: United States Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday called Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister Justice (retd) Nasirul Mulk to congratulate him on assuming the office and discuss other matters of strategic importance, a statement from the PM’s media office said.

During the telephonic conversation, Pence appreciated Mulk’s illustrious career as a jurist and "highlighted the importance of the upcoming Pakistani general election, scheduled for July, which [the latter's] caretaker government is responsible for overseeing, being free and fair", a statement from the White House read.



The US VP also wished him well for the effective implementation of the specific mandate and conveyed the good wishes of US President Donald Trump.



Discussing Trump’s strategy on South Asia, Pence reiterated the US demands from Islamabad for the latter's "support and cooperation in combating terrorist sanctuaries to improve stability and security in the region".

The two agreed upon the importance of strengthening bilateral relations, as well as pursuing the common objective of achieving peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Thanking Pence for his congratulatory call, the caretaker PM said his government was committed to assisting the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in holding free and fair elections.

The premier added that his government would fulfil its responsibility for a smooth transition of power to the elected government, in accordance with the Constitution.

Last week, Justice (retd) Mulk took oath as the caretaker prime minister of Pakistan, following which he assured the public and politicians that the general elections 2018 would be timely and transparent.



The caretaker PM then briefly spoke with journalists, telling them he would fulfil the responsibility he had come for.

“Remember my words, elections will be held on the time fixed,” Mulk was quoted as saying.

The ECP has announced that the general elections are scheduled to be held on July 25, 2018.

Two days prior to the completion of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government's tenure, the Department of State had announced that the US supported free, fair, transparent, and accountable elections in Pakistan.

On the other hand, Pence's call comes a day after US State Secretary Mike Pompeo telephoned Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa to discuss bilateral issues as well as the Afghan peace process.



Both US leaders, however, stressed the need for Islamabad to take indiscriminate action against various terrorist groups.



Earlier in March, Pence met with the then-PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, asking Pakistan to "do more to address the continued presence of the Taliban, Haqqani Network, and other terrorist groups" that the US alleges operate in the country.

"Pakistan could and should work closer with the United States," he had said.

In a response to a question put forward by Geo News at that time, a spokesperson for the State Department stressed that the US backed the implementation of historic electoral reforms in Pakistan along with other international partners.

The Department said the Trump administration hoped that "the new comprehensive, transparent, legal framework facilitates the peaceful transfer of civilian power to a democratically elected government".

