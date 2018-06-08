Inzamam brushes off criticism, says young team has potential

LAHORE: Pakistan cricket team chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq has said that the young team, currently completing their UK tour, have potential to become a world-class group of players.



Brushing off criticism over sending a young and inexperienced team for the UK tour, the former cricketer told Geo News on Friday that he is satisfied with the team selection.

On Asad Shafiq and Azhar Ali's recent performance in the Test series against England, Inzamam said the team definitely feels Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan's absence but he is hopeful that the two can bounce back from their disappointing run and get back on top.

Praising captain Sarfraz Ahmed, Inzamam said the way he has led the team is admirable. It is a given that the captain comes under pressure in the game, which affects his performance, he added.

The selector admitted, however, that Sarfraz's own performance can be improved because he has the potential to do so.

Talking about his nephew Imam-ul-Haq, Inzamam said that he thinks of Imam as a player and not his relative. He added that the entire team's performance is his concern, not only that of Imam.

The chief selector further said that Imam has shown temperament since his debut, which will be beneficial for the opener and help him in the long run.

Pakistan will next play two T20Is against Scotland on June 12 and 13 in Edinburgh.