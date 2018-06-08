Can't connect right now! retry
Hamid Saeed Kazmi declines to contest election against Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Friday Jun 08, 2018

Hamiz Saeed Kazmi at a meeting with PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari in Multan. — ONLINE

MULTAN: Former federal minister for religious affairs Hamid Saeed Kazmi Friday excused from contesting the forthcoming election on Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) ticket and announced contesting as an independent candidate from NA-175 Liaquatpur.

PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari Friday called on Kazmi at his residence in Multan. Zardari wanted Kazmi to contest the election against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Shah Mehmood Qureshi from NA-156 Multan, but Kazmi excused from contesting from the constituency, party sources informed Geo News.

Speaking to media after the meeting, Kazmi said that he wanted to contest the election from Liaquatpur constituency.

He said that Zardari wanted him not to contest the polls from NA-175, adding, "I tendered an excuse to Zardari sahib, which he did not mind."

Kazmi confirmed contesting election from NA-175 Liaquatpur as an independent candidate.

"I would decide about joining a party if I won the election," he said.

On the other hand, Qureshi thanked Kazmi saying that the PPP co-chairman had to return empty-handed.

The PTI leader said that he would apprise Imran Khan of Kazmi's refusal to Zardari.

"Kazmi's decision has drawn him quite close to us," Qureshi added.

