Saturday Jun 09 2018
Rabbani warns against allowing Musharraf to file nomination papers

Saturday Jun 09, 2018

The PPP senator says it appears that a person, who violated the law and ran away from justice, has special privileges. — Geo News FILE

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Raza Rabbani warned that if former president Pervez Musharraf was allowed to file nomination papers for the forthcoming elections then the rule of law would be devastated in the country.

It appeared that a person, who violated the law and ran away from justice, had special privileges, Rabbani slammed.

The PPP senator noted that a special court had declared Musharraf an absconder in May 2016. He accused the former president of misleading the court on the pretext of his deteriorating health.

SC summons Musharraf on June 13, assures he will not be arrested

CJP says Musharraf can file nomination papers but conditional to the final verdict on his appeal

Rabbani said that it was worrisome that a person, who was declared an absconder and had warrants issued for him from different courts, had been allowed to submit his nomination papers.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court, while hearing Musharraf’s review petition against his disqualification by the Peshawar High Court, ordered the former president to appear before it, assuring that he would not be arrested.

"We will pass an order ensuring authorities do not arrest the former president before his appearance in court," Chief Justice Saqib Nisar had said.

He had also remarked, “I will ask returning officers to accept Musharraf’s nomination papers but conditional to the final verdict on his appeal."

