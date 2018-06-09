Geo News obtains CCTV footage of dacoity at Sheikhupura shop

SHEIKHUPURA: Three dacoits robbed a clothes retailer here in the city's Mananwala area, Geo News reported, citing a closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of the crime it obtained Friday night.

The CCTV video clearly depicts that three suspects, with their faces hidden, enter the shop, hold the salesmen and the customers at gunpoint, and loot cash worth Rs 150,000.



The footage shows one of the dacoits grabbing cash from the till.

The claim that a sum worth Rs 150,000 was stolen was made by the shop owner, who also said he has asked the local police for help in the case.