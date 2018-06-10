Hope for economic stability in Pakistan after general election: president

President Mamnoon Hussain, while speaking in a session of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit at Qingdao on Sunday, remarked that he hopes that the general elections 2018 bring further economic stability in Pakistan.



He said that Pakistan has witnessed the valuable improvement in services and agricultural sector, adding that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has further strengthened Pakistan’s economy.

Speaking about relations with Afghanistan, he remarked: “peace and stability in Afghanistan is our common objective and Pakistan is playing its due role in this regard.”

Pakistan and Afghanistan are working on a comprehensive strategy on a bilateral basis to establish peace in Afghanistan, he said, adding that ceasefire in Afghanistan is a positive sign for regional peace.

Mamnoon Hussain also felicitated the Chinese government and the people of China on the successful conduct of SCO Summit.

President Mamnoon meets Chinese counterpart

Pakistani President Mamnoon Hussain and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, met Saturday on the sidelines of the 18th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit taking place here in the city.

On the second day of the multi-nation event that was broadcasted live on the Chinese and international media, the two leaders had a detailed discussion wherein the two exchanged thoughts on the Sino-Pak bilateral linkages.

Further, Hussain congratulated Xi on being elected the general-secretary of the Communist Party of China for the second time. The latter, on his part, applauded the former over Pakistan's joining the SCO summit for the first time as an official full-time member.

Xi noted that Pak-China relations have enjoyed a favourable momentum over recent years. The strategic cooperation between the two ally nations is not only an asset for them but also provides a model for building a new type of international, all-weather friendship.