Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Jun 10 2018
By
Web Desk

Supreme Court’s ‘ambiguous’ verdict has left me confused: Musharraf

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 10, 2018

The former COAS claimed that a number of political leaders are ready to withdraw their candidates in his favour. Photo: File

DUBAI: Former President General (retd) Pervaiz Musharraf said on Sunday that the Supreme Court's 'ambiguous' verdict has left him confused.

A three-member SC bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has ordered Musharraf to appear before court and assured he will not be arrested upon appearance. The bench directed the former military ruler to appear before the top court’s Lahore registry on June 13.

Speaking to media representatives in Dubai, the All Pakistan Muslim League leader said that the court has given an ambiguous verdict unlike the decision in Khawaja Asif's disqualification case.

SC summons Musharraf on June 13, assures he will not be arrested

CJP says Musharraf can file nomination papers but conditional to the final verdict on his appeal

The former army chief demanded the highest judicial authority of the country to give him bail in all ongoing cases against him, a verdict on his review petition before July 26 and an assurance that he won't be arrested.

"I feel lonely but my party workers keep raising my morale," the military ruler-turned-democrat said.

NADRA blocks CNIC of former president Pervez Musharraf: sources

With the CNIC's blocking, sources say, Musharraf's passport has also been blocked and accounts frozen

Musharraf said that the court should assure him that his name would not be included in the Exit Control List based on the six cases filed against him.

The former COAS claimed that a number of political leaders are ready to withdraw their candidates in his favour.

Musharraf announced to challenge NADRA's action to block his CNIC.

"How can one travel without CNIC and passport. I will challenge the action in Supreme Court," he said.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Shehla Raza to contest election against Imran in Karachi

Shehla Raza to contest election against Imran in Karachi

 Updated 30 minutes ago
‘Comical drama’ being staged to not issue me party ticket: Nisar

‘Comical drama’ being staged to not issue me party ticket: Nisar

 Updated 2 hours ago
Supreme Court summons media owners over non-payment of salaries

Supreme Court summons media owners over non-payment of salaries

 Updated 9 hours ago
SC summons Hamza Shehbaz, Ayesha Ahad tomorrow

SC summons Hamza Shehbaz, Ayesha Ahad tomorrow

 Updated 10 hours ago
Over 1,000 people aspired to contest election on PTI ticket: Shafqat Mehmood

Over 1,000 people aspired to contest election on PTI ticket: Shafqat Mehmood

Updated 10 hours ago
PML-N parliamentary board interviews hopefuls for election candidacy

PML-N parliamentary board interviews hopefuls for election candidacy

 Updated 7 hours ago
President Mamnoon, Modi shake hands at SCO Summit

President Mamnoon, Modi shake hands at SCO Summit

 Updated 11 hours ago
Two arrested in Gujranwala for luring men on social media, kidnapping them

Two arrested in Gujranwala for luring men on social media, kidnapping them

Updated 12 hours ago
Gilgit airport shut down after district administration briefly detains air traffic controller

Gilgit airport shut down after district administration briefly detains air traffic controller

 Updated 12 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM