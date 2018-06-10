Supreme Court’s ‘ambiguous’ verdict has left me confused: Musharraf

The former COAS claimed that a number of political leaders are ready to withdraw their candidates in his favour. Photo: File

DUBAI: Former President General (retd) Pervaiz Musharraf said on Sunday that the Supreme Court's 'ambiguous' verdict has left him confused.



A three-member SC bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has ordered Musharraf to appear before court and assured he will not be arrested upon appearance. The bench directed the former military ruler to appear before the top court’s Lahore registry on June 13.

Speaking to media representatives in Dubai, the All Pakistan Muslim League leader said that the court has given an ambiguous verdict unlike the decision in Khawaja Asif's disqualification case.

The former army chief demanded the highest judicial authority of the country to give him bail in all ongoing cases against him, a verdict on his review petition before July 26 and an assurance that he won't be arrested.

"I feel lonely but my party workers keep raising my morale," the military ruler-turned-democrat said.

Musharraf said that the court should assure him that his name would not be included in the Exit Control List based on the six cases filed against him.

The former COAS claimed that a number of political leaders are ready to withdraw their candidates in his favour.

Musharraf announced to challenge NADRA's action to block his CNIC.

"How can one travel without CNIC and passport. I will challenge the action in Supreme Court," he said.