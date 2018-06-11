Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Jun 11 2018
By
AFP

Kanye ties number one streak with new album

By
AFP

Monday Jun 11, 2018

Headline-grabbing rapper Kanye West has tied the record for the longest streak of albums to hit number one on the US chart with his latest release, "Ye." Photo: file

NEW YORK: Headline-grabbing rapper Kanye West has tied the record for the longest streak of albums to hit number one on the US chart with his latest release, "Ye."

The album debuted at the top on the benchmark Billboard 200 chart announced late Sunday, marking his eighth straight release to reach number one -- tying West with The Beatles in their heyday as well as fellow rapper Eminem.

"Ye" sold 208,000 albums or the equivalent in downloads and streaming in the week through Thursday, tracking service Nielsen Music said, easily topping the chart´s number two, rapper Post Malone´s "beerbongs and bentleys."

West released "Ye" after going silent for a year due to mental health issues. He returned by making characteristic waves on social media, notably by becoming a rare African American celebrity to voice support for President Donald Trump.

With rhymes about his latest controversies, a throwback sound of soul samples and at only seven tracks, "Ye" was less ambitious than many works by West, who had become known for his sprawling opuses.

West has reached number one with all of his studio albums except his debut, 2004´s "The College Dropout," and also topped the chart with a collaborative album with Jay-Z, "Watch the Throne," from 2011.

West returned Friday with yet another seven-track album, "Kids See Ghosts," a collaboration with his protege Kid Cudi.

Comments

More From Entertainment:

Wishing Eid in advance: Ali Zafar announces release of ‘Teefa in Trouble’ trailer

Wishing Eid in advance: Ali Zafar announces release of ‘Teefa in Trouble’ trailer

 Updated 58 minutes ago
Robbie Williams to perform at World Cup opening ceremony

Robbie Williams to perform at World Cup opening ceremony

 Updated 3 hours ago
Robert De Niro uses expletive for Trump on live TV

Robert De Niro uses expletive for Trump on live TV

 Updated 7 hours ago
'Harry Potter,' Glenda Jackson, Andrew Garfield win top Tony Awards

'Harry Potter,' Glenda Jackson, Andrew Garfield win top Tony Awards

 Updated 9 hours ago
“Stories for our children” under SOC banner to honour Pakistani heroes

“Stories for our children” under SOC banner to honour Pakistani heroes

 Updated 24 hours ago
Priyanka Chopra apologises over 'Quantico' Hindu terror plot

Priyanka Chopra apologises over 'Quantico' Hindu terror plot

 Updated yesterday
Stranger Things is getting a prequel tie-in novel

Stranger Things is getting a prequel tie-in novel

 Updated yesterday
Royal newlyweds attend Queen Elizabeth’s birthday parade

Royal newlyweds attend Queen Elizabeth’s birthday parade

 Updated yesterday
James Marsden joins Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

James Marsden joins Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

 Updated yesterday
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM