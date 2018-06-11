Can't connect right now! retry
Even newborns indebted owing to failed policies of govts: CJP

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar.

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Monday remarked that every newborn in Pakistan owes a loan due to the failed policies of previous governments.

CJP Nisar’s remarks came as he headed a three-judge bench at the top court’s Lahore Registry which was hearing a case regarding foreign assets and bank accounts held by Pakistani citizens.

Lashing out at the State Bank governor and secretary finance for not appearing before court today, Justice Nisar said, “We are hearing a crucial case regarding public welfare but the State Bank governor and secretary finance are not bothered.”

Justice Nisar while stating that even every newborn in Pakistan is indebted owing to the failed policies of previous governments asked, “How much does each newborn owe?”

“They take loans and leave those children to bear the brunt who are not even born as yet,” the CJP remarked.

Lamenting that investment worth billions of rupees was sent abroad, Justice Nisar said, “Exports are diminishing and imports are increasing.”

“No one could stop smuggling,” he further said.

Questioning the performance of the last two governments, Justice Nisar said, “Just look at the state of health, education and provision of clean drinking water.”

