Tuesday Jun 12 2018
GEO NEWS

Muslims observe Lailatul Qadar with fervour

Tuesday Jun 12, 2018

The Faisal Mosque is seen illuminated during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Islamabad, Pakistan, June 11, 2018. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
 

KARACHI: Lailatul Qadar — the 27th night of Ramazan — was observed with great fervour and reverence throughout the country Monday night, with citizens turning to mosques for prayers, Geo News reported.

People spent the whole night offering prayers and making dua as they frequented local mosques, with elders and the disabled at home, engaged in similar religious activities.

Multiple religious gatherings were also held in numerous households in order to celebrate the special night.

Saudi Arabia's Masjid al-Haram and Masjid an-Nabawi were lit up with lights, making it a sight to behold, as reverent worshippers came and went.

Almost the entire night, people dedicated themselves to asking forgiveness from Allah.

