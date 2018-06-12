Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Jun 12 2018
By
GEO NEWS

SC dismisses convict’s appeal against death sentence in Zainab murder case

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday Jun 12, 2018

LAHORE: The Supreme Court Lahore Registry dismissed on Tuesday the appeal of convict Imran Ali against the death sentence handed to him for raping and murdering a minor girl in Kasur.

A three-judge bench, comprising Justices Asif Saeed Khosa, Manzoor Ahmed Malik, and Mansoor Ali Shah, rejected the convict's appeal and upheld the death penalty handed to him by an anti-terrorism court (ATC).

Seven-year-old Zainab was kidnapped from near her aunt’s house in Kasur on January 4 and was found dead in a garbage heap five days later. On January 23, the authorities claimed to have nabbed her killer, Imran, through a DNA match.

On February 17, the anti-terrorism court (ATC) hearing the high-profile case sentenced Imran to death four times. Appealing against the ATC verdict, Imran claimed innocence before the Lahore High Court and pleaded for the verdict to be declared null and void.

High-profile case

The ATC conducted the trial inside the Kot Lakhpat Jail and concluded proceedings a week after the suspect's indictment, as per the orders of the Lahore High Court.

JusticeForZainab: A timeline, from her abduction till the verdict

Imran Ali Naqshbandi, who raped and murdered 7-year-old Zainab has been sentenced to death

Imran was sentenced to death for kidnapping, rape, murder and under Section 7-ATA. Additionally, for performing an unnatural act with a minor he was sentenced to life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs1 million and for desecrating human remains by dumping Zainab's body in the garbage he was sentenced to seven years, the Punjab Prosecutor General Ehtesham Qadir had informed the media.

The court had recorded witnesses of several individuals, including Zainab’s uncle and brother. The prosecution had also used the forensic report establishing a DNA match and a polygraph test against Imran.

Moreover, Imran had confessed to his crime in court on the day of his indictment.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Teenager dies of Congo fever in Karachi

Teenager dies of Congo fever in Karachi

Updated 26 minutes ago
15 tolas for Rs0.15mn? PPP candidate’s nomination papers rejected for mis-declaration

15 tolas for Rs0.15mn? PPP candidate’s nomination papers rejected for mis-declaration

Updated 43 minutes ago
Aseefa Bhutto to contest by-poll instead of general election

Aseefa Bhutto to contest by-poll instead of general election

Updated 54 minutes ago
Pakistanis' foreign assets: SC expresses dissatisfaction over SBP report

Pakistanis' foreign assets: SC expresses dissatisfaction over SBP report

 Updated 2 hours ago
Former Indian PM Vajpayee ill, admitted to hospital

Former Indian PM Vajpayee ill, admitted to hospital

 Updated 3 hours ago
SC to announce verdict in Sheikh Rasheed disqualification case on Wednesday

SC to announce verdict in Sheikh Rasheed disqualification case on Wednesday

Updated 3 hours ago
97-year-old to contest against Imran Khan for NA-35 Bannu seat

97-year-old to contest against Imran Khan for NA-35 Bannu seat

 Updated 2 hours ago
No plan to approach IMF, says interim Finance Minister Shamshad Akhtar

No plan to approach IMF, says interim Finance Minister Shamshad Akhtar

 Updated 3 hours ago
Mainstream parties distribute tickets based on dynastic politics ahead of elections

Mainstream parties distribute tickets based on dynastic politics ahead of elections

 Updated 3 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM