Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Jun 12 2018
By
Hamid Sheikh

Mainstream parties distribute tickets based on dynastic politics ahead of elections

By
Hamid Sheikh

Tuesday Jun 12, 2018

Photo: File

KARACHI: Despite tall claims by political parties, nominations for the 2018 general election show that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf have awarded tickets among family members.

PPP has fielded former president Asif Ali Zardari along with his son, two sisters and a brother-in-law for national and provincial assembly seats.

While the former president and PPP co-chairman will contest the general election scheduled for July 25 from NA-213 (Shaheed Benazirabad-I), his son and PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will make his political debut from NA-246 (Karachi South-I) and NA-200 (Larkana-I).

Zardari’s brother-in-law, Mir Munawar Talpur, will contest from NA-219 (Mirpurkhas) and his wife Faryal Talpur has been fielded from PS-10 (Larkana).

Meanwhile, Zardari’s other sister, Azra Fazal Pechoho, is standing for a provincial assembly seat from PS-39 (Benazirabad).

However, the case of dynastic politics is not limited to PPP in Sindh.

PTI also adopted a similar approach while distributing tickets in the province.

The Imran Khan-led party has issued a ticket for NA-234 (Dadu-I) to Liqauat Jatoi while his son, Karim Jatoi, has been fielded from NA-235 (Dadu-II).

Further, PTI has issued tickets for PS-83 and PS-84 to Liqauat’s brothers, Ahsan Jatoi and Sadaqat Jatoi, respectively.

Additionally, the ticket for PS-62 (Qasimabad) has been awarded by the party to Khalid Jatoi, who is related to Liaquat Jatoi. 

Separately, former National Assembly speaker Fehmida Mirza, her husband Zulfiqar Mirza and son Husnain Mirza will be contesting elections from Badin.

Further, in Thatta, PPP has awarded tickets for one National Assembly and two provincial assembly constituencies to the Shirazi brothers.

The PPP has also fielded former Sindh chief minister Qaim Ali Shah and his daughter, Nafisa Shah, for the upcoming election.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Teenager dies of Congo fever in Karachi

Teenager dies of Congo fever in Karachi

Updated 25 minutes ago
15 tolas for Rs0.15mn? PPP candidate’s nomination papers rejected for mis-declaration

15 tolas for Rs0.15mn? PPP candidate’s nomination papers rejected for mis-declaration

Updated 42 minutes ago
Aseefa Bhutto to contest by-poll instead of general election

Aseefa Bhutto to contest by-poll instead of general election

Updated 53 minutes ago
Pakistanis' foreign assets: SC expresses dissatisfaction over SBP report

Pakistanis' foreign assets: SC expresses dissatisfaction over SBP report

 Updated 2 hours ago
Former Indian PM Vajpayee ill, admitted to hospital

Former Indian PM Vajpayee ill, admitted to hospital

 Updated 3 hours ago
SC to announce verdict in Sheikh Rasheed disqualification case on Wednesday

SC to announce verdict in Sheikh Rasheed disqualification case on Wednesday

Updated 3 hours ago
97-year-old to contest against Imran Khan for NA-35 Bannu seat

97-year-old to contest against Imran Khan for NA-35 Bannu seat

 Updated 2 hours ago
No plan to approach IMF, says interim Finance Minister Shamshad Akhtar

No plan to approach IMF, says interim Finance Minister Shamshad Akhtar

 Updated 3 hours ago
11-member interim Balochistan cabinet takes oath

11-member interim Balochistan cabinet takes oath

 Updated 4 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM