Mainstream parties distribute tickets based on dynastic politics ahead of elections

KARACHI: Despite tall claims by political parties, nominations for the 2018 general election show that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf have awarded tickets among family members.

PPP has fielded former president Asif Ali Zardari along with his son, two sisters and a brother-in-law for national and provincial assembly seats.

While the former president and PPP co-chairman will contest the general election scheduled for July 25 from NA-213 (Shaheed Benazirabad-I), his son and PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will make his political debut from NA-246 (Karachi South-I) and NA-200 (Larkana-I).

Zardari’s brother-in-law, Mir Munawar Talpur, will contest from NA-219 (Mirpurkhas) and his wife Faryal Talpur has been fielded from PS-10 (Larkana).

Meanwhile, Zardari’s other sister, Azra Fazal Pechoho, is standing for a provincial assembly seat from PS-39 (Benazirabad).

However, the case of dynastic politics is not limited to PPP in Sindh.

PTI also adopted a similar approach while distributing tickets in the province.

The Imran Khan-led party has issued a ticket for NA-234 (Dadu-I) to Liqauat Jatoi while his son, Karim Jatoi, has been fielded from NA-235 (Dadu-II).

Further, PTI has issued tickets for PS-83 and PS-84 to Liqauat’s brothers, Ahsan Jatoi and Sadaqat Jatoi, respectively.

Additionally, the ticket for PS-62 (Qasimabad) has been awarded by the party to Khalid Jatoi, who is related to Liaquat Jatoi.

Separately, former National Assembly speaker Fehmida Mirza, her husband Zulfiqar Mirza and son Husnain Mirza will be contesting elections from Badin.

Further, in Thatta, PPP has awarded tickets for one National Assembly and two provincial assembly constituencies to the Shirazi brothers.

The PPP has also fielded former Sindh chief minister Qaim Ali Shah and his daughter, Nafisa Shah, for the upcoming election.