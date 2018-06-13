PTI urges ECP to take notice of sensitive information ‘leakage’ from NADRA

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) wrote on Wednesday a letter to chief election commissioner urging the Election Commission of Pakistan to take notice of alleged leakage of sensitive information from National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).



The letter, which has been drafted by PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry, asked for the suspension of NADRA chairman as well.

Moreover, the letter stated that the interim government should take steps to change the federal and provincial secretaries.

Fawad Chaudhry remarked that the current arrangements are unacceptable for the supremacy of democracy, adding that ECP should review the machinery being used for the elections.

“The decision to transfer and post chief secretaries and IGs is commendable. However, merely transfer and postings are not enough for transparent elections,” he said, adding that people with experience and expertise should be appointed.