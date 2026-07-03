Court grants 5-day physical remand for Ahmad Raza Dar, others in foreign nationals' assault case

A representational image of a handcuffed man standing behind bars. — APP/File

Suspects face kidnapping for ransom, rape charges.

Case proceeds under Anti-Rape Act 2021 provisions.

Police to produce accused before court on July 8.



LAHORE: Following the high-profile rescue of two foreign nationals, a Cantt Court in Lahore on Friday granted a 5-day physical remand for the prime suspect, Ahmad Raza Dar, and three other co-accused.

The ruling was delivered by Judicial Magistrate Azhar Mahmood after the suspects were presented in court by the Investigation Officer Abdul Rehman Butt.

Official court and police documents have finalised the identities of all four apprehended individuals, including Ahmad Raza, son of Mazhar Hayyat Dar, a resident of Shahdara, Lahore, who was directly nominated in the initial First Information Report (FIR), Sikandar Aziz Khan son of Aziz ul Hakeem Bhatti, a resident of DHA Phase 2, Islamabad, Hassan Raza, son of Muhammad Raza Ali, a resident of DHA Phase 4, Lahore, Sajid Ali, son of Zulfiqar Ali, a resident of Chichawatni, Sahiwal District.

According to the judicial order, while Ahmad Raza Dar was named in the primary FIR, the other three suspects — Sikandar Aziz Khan, Hassan Raza, and Sajid Ali — were formally implicated and arrested on July 2 through a supplementary statement provided by the complainant.

During the hearing, Assistant District Public Prosecutors (ADPP) Mian Sajid and Nazar Iqbal argued on behalf of the state. The Lahore Police had initially requested a 14-day physical remand to conduct extensive interrogations, recover the weapons used during the offense, and retrieve the extorted ransom money.

After hearing the arguments and perusing the police record, the court noted that the offenses fall under Sections 365-A (Kidnapping for ransom) and 375-A (Rape) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). Notably, the court highlighted that these charges are strictly governed under the Schedules of the Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) Act, 2021.

The judicial magistrate ultimately approved a five-day physical remand, ordering the police to produce all four accused back before the court on July 8. A copy of the judicial order has also been forwarded to the Sessions Judge, Lahore, for administrative oversight.