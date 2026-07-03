PM Shehbaz in Turkiye to discuss bilateral ties, regional security

Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat receives PM Shehbaz at Istanbul airport. — X/@GovtofPakistan

Erdogan, Shehbaz to discuss bilateral ties and cooperation.

Pakistan-Turkiye talks to focus on trade, investment.

PM will address business conference to attract investment.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Istanbul on Friday on an official visit to Turkiye at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, aiming to further strengthen bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat received the prime minister upon his arrival at the airport. Pakistan’s Ambassador to Türkiye, Dr Yousaf Junaid, and officials from the Turkish foreign ministry were also present.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, along with Information and Broadcasting Minister Attaullah Tarar, are accompanying the premier during the visit.

According to a statement, PM Shehbaz and President Erdogan will hold comprehensive talks covering all aspects of Pakistan-Turkiye relations.

The discussions are expected to focus on expanding cooperation in trade and investment, while the two leaders will also exchange views on regional peace, security and other issues of mutual interest.

During his stay in Istanbul, the prime minister will address a business conference organised by Pakistan to showcase the country's trade and investment opportunities in key sectors, including special economic zones (SEZs), energy, information technology and privatisation.

The event will bring together leading Turkish investors and business leaders, as well as senior government officials and other distinguished participants, with the aim of promoting greater economic engagement between the two countries.

Pakistan and Turkiye enjoy deep-rooted historical, cultural and fraternal ties, with both sides maintaining close cooperation on bilateral, regional and international issues.

The visit follows a meeting between PM Shehbaz and President Erdogan on the sidelines of the 5th Antalya Diplomacy Forum in April, where the two leaders reviewed bilateral relations and discussed recent regional developments, particularly the evolving situation in the Middle East.

During that meeting, Erdogan praised the prime minister's peace efforts and reaffirmed Turkiye's support for Pakistan's diplomatic initiatives aimed at promoting regional peace.

PM Shehbaz, in turn, shared updates on efforts to extend a Iran-US ceasefire and resume negotiations to secure a lasting peace agreement.

Both leaders also underscored the importance of utilising the current opportunity to advance durable regional peace. Expressing satisfaction with the positive trajectory of bilateral relations, they agreed to convene the 8th High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) meeting in Ankara later this year.

The two sides further emphasised the need to accelerate the implementation of ongoing initiatives, explore new avenues for economic cooperation and continue strengthening the strategic partnership between Pakistan and Turkiye based on their shared vision for peace and prosperity.