US supports Pakistan's right to defend after Islamabad struck terrorists in Afghanistan

A general view of a US State Department sign outside the US State Department building in Washington, DC, US, July 11, 2025. — Reuters

State Department says Pakistan suffered greatly from terrorists.

Military killed 29 militants under Op Ghazab lil-Haq in June.

Precision strikes destroyed militant camps in border regions: govt.

The US State Department has said that Washington "supports Pakistan's right to defend itself against terrorist attacks" after Pakistani security forces carried out coordinated ground and aerial operations targeting militant hideouts along border regions with Afghanistan.

"The Pakistani people have suffered greatly at the hands of terrorists," the US State Department said on Thursday, adding that Washington supports Pakistan's right to defend itself against terrorist attacks.

The statement came after the federal government confirmed that 29 militants were killed in a series of intelligence-led operations and precision strikes conducted under Operation Ghazab lil-Haq.

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said on June 29 that security forces first carried out a well-planned intelligence-based operation in Bajaur district, killing four militants linked to Indian proxy Jamaat ul Ahrar and Fitna al-Khawarij. Among those killed was high-value commander Khan Farosh, alias Zabal.

Tarar said the operation was followed by overnight precision strikes between June 28 and 29 against terrorist camps and hideouts in border areas. Three targets located in Paktia, Paktika and Kunar were destroyed, resulting in the deaths of 25 militants.

He added that large quantities of weapons and ammunition stored at the targeted sites were also destroyed during the operation.

According to the federal government, the military action was launched in response to multiple terrorist incidents inside Pakistan, including attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and on a Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) camp in Karachi.

Furthermore, the military had also downed four "rudimentary" drones launched by the Afghan Taliban along the Balochistan border, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Pakistan, a major non-Nato ally of the United States, has seen relations with Washington improve since the return of President Donald Trump to the White House.

Islamabad has also played a mediatory role in efforts aimed at resolving the recent conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran.

Pakistan has long accused the Afghan Taliban regime of providing sanctuary to militant groups responsible for attacks inside its territory.