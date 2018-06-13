Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Jun 13 2018
Usman Ahmed Bhatti

Entire Pakistan knew about it: Maryam on Sheikh Rasheed disqualification verdict

Usman Ahmed Bhatti

Wednesday Jun 13, 2018

Former first daughter Maryam Nawaz says the tradition of 'throwing away the prime minister like a tissue paper' should come to an end. — Geo News FILE

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz, in her response to Supreme Court's verdict on Sheikh Rasheed's disqualification, Wednesday said the entire Pakistan knew what verdict would be announced.

Speaking to media here, the former first daughter said that she did not consider the verdict on disqualification of the Awami Muslim League (AML) chief 'important'.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea seeking disqualification of Rasheed. The petition, filed by PML-N's Shakeel Awan who lost the 2013 general election to the AML chief, claimed that Rasheed mis-declared his assets in his nomination papers and owned the error as well.

SC dismisses petition seeking Sheikh Rasheed's disqualification

PML'N's Shakeel Awan had filed the petition against the Awami Muslim League chief

"On one hand, a dictator was allowed to submit his nomination papers, while on the other, the one who secured millions of votes stood disqualified," Maryam remarked.

She lamented that entire Pakistan was aware of the decisions, adding, "Nawaz Sharif is standing [against] the same system today and he is facing cases against himself and his daughter."

The PML-N leader said the tradition of "throwing away the prime minister like a tissue paper" should be ended.

Speaking of handing party tickets to candidates, she said the decision in this regards rests with the party's parliamentary board.

"Tickets are not being distributed based on instructions relayed from the top," Maryam added.

Comments

