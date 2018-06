Citizens beat the dacoit before handing him over to the police. Geo.tv/Files

KARACHI: An alleged dacoit was caught by citizens near Shahrah-e-Faisal's Kala Pul (Black Bridge) Wednesday night as he and an accomplice tried to mug people in the area, Geo News reported, citing authorities.



However, the accomplice of the detained suspect managed to escape arrest.

The citizens beat the dacoit they had caught before handing him over to the police, who said they had recovered weapons from the arrestee.