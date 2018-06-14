Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Jun 14 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Imran to chair PTI parliamentary board meeting today

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday Jun 14, 2018

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairperson Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of party’s parliamentary board today, sources informed Geo News. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairperson Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of party’s parliamentary board today, sources informed Geo News.

The meeting will be held at Imran’s residence in Bani Gala at 1:30pm.

PTI's parliamentary board is expected to review the distribution of party tickets issue, over which many party workers had staged a protest in Bani Gala last week.

Imran returned to Pakistan on Wednesday after performing Umrah, will review the distribution of party tickets for the upcoming general election.

Tickets distribution: Imran vows to address workers' reservations

'If any of you feel you have been neglected or unfairly overlooked in allocation of party tickets, you should bring a petition to PTI central office', Imran says

While speaking in Madina on Wednesday, Imran had said that the process of reviewing 'controversial tickets' will start from Thursday (today).

He had maintained that 90 percent of all the tickets were rightly handed to selected individuals. However, Imran had remarked that the party will address reservations of longtime party workers on the remaining 10 percent tickets.

Earlier in a tweet directed towards old PTI workers, he wrote: "If any of you feel you have been neglected or unfairly overlooked in the allocation of party tickets, you should bring a petition to PTI central office."

Comments

More From Pakistan:

NAB summons ex-finance minister Miftah Ismail in illegal contract probe

NAB summons ex-finance minister Miftah Ismail in illegal contract probe

Updated 52 minutes ago
Caretaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet takes oath

Caretaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet takes oath

 Updated 49 minutes ago
Kulsoom Nawaz’s condition deteriorates, admitted to hospital: sources

Kulsoom Nawaz’s condition deteriorates, admitted to hospital: sources

 Updated 45 minutes ago
Taxes collected on prepaid mobile phone cards suspended for 15 days

Taxes collected on prepaid mobile phone cards suspended for 15 days

 Updated 4 hours ago
Musharraf's CNIC unblocked: sources

Musharraf's CNIC unblocked: sources

 Updated 5 hours ago
Only elections won't solve people’s problems: Sattar

Only elections won't solve people’s problems: Sattar

Updated 5 hours ago
Eid-ul-Fitr likely to be celebrated on Saturday: Met dept

Eid-ul-Fitr likely to be celebrated on Saturday: Met dept

 Updated 5 hours ago
11 suspected organ traffickers arrested from Faisalabad

11 suspected organ traffickers arrested from Faisalabad

 Updated 5 hours ago
Tree felling, illegal construction continue in Margalla Hills: CJP

Tree felling, illegal construction continue in Margalla Hills: CJP

 Updated 6 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM