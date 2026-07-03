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Passport home delivery service rolled out to facilitate applicants

DGI&P says service introduced on directions of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi

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Published July 03, 2026

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A representational image of the Pakistani passport. — X/@DGIPofficial
A representational image of the Pakistani passport. — X/@DGIPofficial
  • DGI&P rolls out home delivery for applicants.
  • Service aims to improve applicant convenience.
  • Naqvi says initiative boosts public convenience.

The Directorate General of Immigration and Passports (DGI&P) has launched a passport home delivery service through a private courier service to facilitate applicants across Pakistan.

The initiative was introduced on the directions of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi as part of efforts to improve public convenience and streamline passport delivery.

According to an official statement, the new service will enable applicants to receive their passports at their registered addresses instead of collecting them from passport offices.

The development came days after Naqvi announced that cashless transactions had become operational at all passport offices across Pakistan.

Taking to his X handle, the interior minister said: "Applicants no longer need to stand in long queues or wait for hours to make payments."

He maintained that this reform was initiated on the directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, adding that his team has successfully delivered it.

"This is another step towards making public services faster, more transparent, and more convenient for our citizens. Many more milestones lie ahead, and, InshaAllah, we will continue to achieve them," he added.

He also hailed the entire passport team, saying: "Keep up the excellent work."

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