IHC bars NHA from collecting additional toll charges

Vehicles queue at the Murree Toll Plaza, Islamabad, June 27, 2026. — Online

Non-M-Tag users receive relief pending next hearing.

Justice Arbab Tahir grants stay against toll tax collection.

High court suspends 50% extra toll notification.

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has restrained the National Highway Authority (NHA) from collecting additional toll charges from citizens.

The court suspended a notification imposing a 50% additional toll on non-M-Tag users and motorists with low balances until the next hearing.

The high court also issued notices to the NHA and other parties involved in the case, directing them to submit their responses.

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir issued a stay order, preventing the collection of the additional toll charges until further proceedings in the matter.

The latest development comes months after the government suspended a proposed quarterly increase in toll plaza fees at the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, citing the need to provide relief to the public amid prevailing economic challenges.

In April, Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan directed the NHA to withdraw a notification issued on April 1 and halt the increase scheduled to take effect from April 5.

A fresh notification was subsequently issued formally cancelling the earlier decision.